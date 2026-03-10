Junior Lecturers Want Vocational Exam Checking Rescheduled

HYDERABAD: Government junior lecturers have requested the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TG BIE) to postpone the second spell of vocational exam paper evaluation scheduled to begin on March 18 in Hyderabad, citing its clash with Ramzan, Id-ul-Fitr and Ugadi.

Lecturers said the overlap would cause inconvenience for teachers required to attend the evaluation camp in Hyderabad.

Telangana Gazetted Junior Lecturers Association President Dr Vaskula Srinivas and secretary Dr Koppisetty Suresh noted that this year the evaluation camp for vocational papers has been set up only in Hyderabad. “Vocational teachers from 33 districts will be forced to take part in the evaluation work in Hyderabad even on the festivals,” they said.