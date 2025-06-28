Junior Doctors To Launch Indefinite Strike

Hyderabad: Citing months of unpaid stipends, poor infrastructure, and faculty shortages, junior doctors from all 34 government medical colleges in Telangana will go on an indefinite strike starting June 30.

In a letter to the director of medical education, the Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) said repeated appeals since November 2024 had gone unanswered. “Junior doctors are the backbone of government hospitals. We’re working 36-hour shifts under extreme pressure without receiving what’s rightfully ours,” the letter stated.

Stipend payments for senior residents, postgraduates and house surgeons have been pending for over three months. TJUDA demanded the introduction of a green channel system to ensure monthly stipends are paid by the 10th of every month.

Though the government issued GO Ms No. 59, revising the stipend structure with effect from January 2025, the order has not been implemented. TJUDA is demanding immediate enforcement along with arrears.

The association flagged serious infrastructure gaps in newer colleges in Nagarkurnool, Siddipet and Bhadrachalam, where students face issues ranging from lack of water and transport to unusable labs and playgrounds. The association has sought the inclusion of student representatives in infrastructure review meetings.

A shortage of clinical and para-clinical faculty is affecting academics, they said, urging the government to implement a regular recruitment calendar to meet National Medical Commission (NMC) norms.

TJUDA also asked for action against stipend violations in private colleges and resolution of long-standing delays in scholarships and fee reimbursements for SC, ST, BC and minority students.

“All undergraduates, postgraduates, house surgeons, senior residents, and super specialty residents will participate in the strike until our demands are met,” the statement said. Emergency services are expected to continue.