Jummat Ul Vida Held in Hyd Mosques

Hyderabad: In a vibrant display of faith and community, the last Friday of Ramzan, known as Jummat ul Vida, was celebrated with full attendance at mosques across the city. Prominent mosques, including Macca Masjid near Charminar, Royal Mosque at Public Garden and Mir Wazeer Ali Mosque at Fateh Darwaza, saw thousands of worshippers gathering for prayers and special sermons.

Following the Zohar prayers, clerics delivered inspiring sermons based on the teachings of the Quran, emphasising the significance of Fridays during Ramzan.

"For Muslims, Fridays are special. Fridays in the month of Ramzan are even more so, and the last Friday holds great significance where prayers, charity, and special recitals take place," explained Mahmood Ali.

At Wazeer Ali mosque, Mohammed Abdul Subhan described the scene as one of deep devotion. "This is one of the oldest mosques, and around 1,500 faithful offered their prayers. As the mosque was full, many worshippers were accommodated in the open area outside," he said.

The day was not only marked by spiritual devotion but also by community togetherness. Evening gatherings for Iftar saw large numbers of families and friends coming together to break their fast, with various organised events and parties adding to the festive atmosphere.