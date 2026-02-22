Judiciary Must Evolve Into an Inclusive 'Rainbow Institution': SC Judge Ujjal Bhuyan

Hyderabad: Supreme Court judge Ujjal Bhuyan called for a more inclusive and socially representative judiciary, stressing constitutional morality and the need to build public trust by making justice accessible and visible. He emphasised the importance of strengthening trial courts and bridging the gap between the judiciary and citizens.

Justice Bhuyan was speaking at a seminar organised by the Telangana Judges Association and the Telangana Judicial Academy. Speaking on the topic ‘Constitutional Ethics and the Role of District Judiciary’, Justice Bhuyan explained that the Constitution was framed by Dr B.R. Ambedkar on the foundations of equality and fraternity. It was the responsibility of everyone to protect those constitutional values ​​and that the judges should ensure that justice was delivered in the spirit of the Constitution.

Justice Bhuyan stressed that justice must not only be done but must also be seen to be done. Pointing to recent incidents that exposed social fault lines, he cited a case in Delhi where a PhD scholar was allegedly denied accommodation because of her community as well as a protest in Odisha against a Dalit woman appointed to cook midday meals. Justice Bhuyan said the judiciary must evolve into an inclusive “rainbow institution” that reflected India’s social diversity rather than remain dominated by a single gender or community. Telangana High Court Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh spoke on the role of the district judiciary in bridging the gap between public trust and justice.

K. Murali Mohan, Additional District Judge and general secretary of Telangana Judges Association, inaugurated the programme. Attending the event were several High Court judges, the Registrar General, Telangana Judicial Academy director N. Sridevi, senior faculty members Dr Sunnam Srinivasa Reddy, Radha Krishna Chahavan, Judges Association leaders Lakshmi Sarada, Maitreyi, Durga Prasad and others.



Banjara Hills Land Row: High Court Hears Plea to Quash ₹3 Crore Extortion FIR

The Telangana High Court on Friday heard a petition filed by one Gadila Raghuveer Reddy of Kondapaka, seeking quashing of the criminal case registered against him by the police on the complaint of K. Venkateshwar Rao, son of former MP and senior Congress leader Dr K. Kesava Rao.

There were allegations that during the BRS regime, Kesava Rao's son Venkateswara Rao and his daughter Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, former mayor, had regularised plots in Banjara Hills’ NBT Nagar at a very low price. In this regard, Raghuveer Reddy had filed a public interest litigation in the High Court, seeking quashing of GO 56 issued by the government.

Meanwhile, Kesava Rao's son Venkateswara Rao filed a complaint at the Banjara Hills police station, alleging that Raghuveer Reddy was threatening him and demanding a `3 crore pay-off to withdraw the PIL. Based on Venkateswara Rao’s complaint, the police registered an FIR against Raghuveer Reddy who approached the High Court.

Counsel for Raghuveera Reddy argued that the complainant was false. Senior counsel Sripada Prabhakar and N. Krishnakumar Goud, on behalf of complainant Venkateswara Rao, argued that their client had evidence, to prove his charge. They contended that the accused was abusing the legal process by filing false petitions. The bench adjourned the hearing to Monday.