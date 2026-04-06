Judicial Panel to Scrutinise Requests to Redraw District Maps After March 2027, Says Revanth

Pipri, Adilabad: Citing the Central government’s freeze on altering the boundaries of the administrative units till Census was completed on March 31, 2027, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday said that the state government will send all requests and demands for the reorganisation of districts, revenue division and mandals to the judicial commission for consideration after March 31, 2027.

Addressing a public meeting as part of Praja Palana Pragati Pranalika at Pipri village in Bazarhathnoor mandal of Adilabad district, the Chief Minister said that the foundation stone for the proposed Adilabad Airport would be laid on June 2, coinciding with Telangana Formation Day.

He said the airport at Adilabad would immensely improve connectivity in the backward district, which has long suffered from poor transport facilities. He added that the state government had held a series of meetings with the Centre and secured sanction for the airport.

Revanth Reddy said that the state government would revive the long-pending Pranahita-Chevella project at Tummidihatti and ensure its early execution.

The Chief Minister laid foundation stones for development works worth `1,259 crore in the undivided Adilabad district. These include lift irrigation projects, restoration of tanks, and three Young India Integrated Residential Schools to be set up at Mudhole, Boath and Nirmal.

He vowed to complete all pending irrigation projects across the state, asserting that it was his responsibility to provide irrigation water to Adilabad and transform the region into a lush green and fertile land.

Revanth Reddy also said that the Congress would remain in power and govern the state until 2034. He said despite cases filed against its leaders during the previous BRS regime, the Congress fought on people’s issues and returned to power. He maintained that he would confine politics to election periods and focus on governance and development otherwise.

Highlighting a shift in political culture, the Chief Minister said the government was inviting opposition leaders to public meetings irrespective of party lines, a practice not seen in the past decade. He emphasised that development works were being sanctioned even in constituencies represented by opposition parties, ensuring that people do not suffer based on their electoral choices. Welfare schemes, he said, were being implemented across all constituencies to provide relief to citizens.

Recalling his earlier political struggles, Revanth Reddy said he had staged protests in Nirmal as the TPCC president and organised the Indravelli Dandora against the then BRS government.

Outlining a comprehensive vision for Adilabad, he said the tribal-dominated backward district would be developed into a hub for industry, education and tourism. Land acquisition was progressing rapidly for the establishment of a university in Adilabad, and the foundation stone would be laid soon.

He said Rs.225 crore had already been sanctioned for the development of the Basar Gnana Saraswati Temple, with additional funds to be provided if required. Development plans for the Gudem Satyanarayana Swamy Temple and other initiatives were also underway. He announced that he would visit the district every two months to review progress and sanction necessary funds, adding that the government’s mission was to bring happiness to every poor household.