Judicial Infrastructure Not Optional but Essential: CJI Surya Kant

Hyderabad: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Surya Kant lauded the state government's efforts for its “positive” and “progressive” approach in demonstrating its keenness to develop the judiciary of Telangana. Describing the upcoming complex to house the Telangana High Court as one of the best facilities in the country, the CJI said that high-quality judicial infrastructure was a necessity for a functional democracy.

The CJI, who laid the foundation stone of Zone-II of the High Court complex in Rajendranagar, along with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and High Court Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, stated that strengthening judicial infrastructure was not optional but extremely essential for state governments across the political spectrum.

“A High Court that operates from scattered premises and congested buildings is a court whose daily function depends on arrangements it does not control. This hundred-acre campus in Hyderabad will transform that. Courtrooms, administrative offices, archives, residential infrastructure, and training facilities will be grouped on a single self-contained site,” he noted.

After examining the conceptual models, the Chief Justice of India remarked that the proposed 100-acre complex would be among the best in the country, serving as a benchmark for public infrastructure.

Following discussions with the Chief Minister, Chief Justice Surya Kant noted that the state government had committed to completing the entire complex, including residential facilities, within two years. “I congratulate the state government and dynamic Chief Minister for a positive and progressive approach,” he noted.

Telangana High Court’s Chief Justice Singh also appreciated the continuous cooperation of the state government and the Chief Minister. “Under Revanth Reddy’s leadership, the state government has accorded administrative sanction of `2,583 crores for the construction of the new High Court building, demonstrating a strong commitment to strengthening judicial institutions and ensuring responsiveness to the needs of the judiciary,” said Justice Singh.

He also recalled how the state government, over the past six months, took significant steps to expand judicial infrastructure across the state, including the laying of foundation stones for nine new District Court complexes, encompassing the Pocso Act and Family Courts, in the newly formed districts.