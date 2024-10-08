Judicial Commission Proposed for SC Sub-Categorisation Study

Hyderabad: The Cabinet sub-committee on Scheduled Castes (SC) sub-categorisation has decided to recommend to the Revanth Reddy Cabinet to appoint a one-man judicial commission to study the issue. The committee, which has held three meetings, resolved to use the 2011 Census data as the basis for the sub-categorisation.

The sub-committee, chaired by minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, at a meeting held at the Secretariat on Tuesday, discussed the proposal. The meeting was attended by ministers D. Anasuya Seethakka, Ponnam Prabhakar, D. Sridhar Babu, and Damodar Rajanarasimha, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Advocate General A. Sudarshan Reddy and senior officials.

It has decided to recommend the constitution of a one-man judicial commission, led by a retired judge of the Supreme Court or High Court, to assess intra-backwardness among different castes within the SCs. Uttam Kumar Reddy highlighted that this process must be legally sound and withstand judicial scrutiny.

Officials stated that the Advocate-General had given the draft terms of reference (ToR) for appointing the judicial commission. It was also reported that various recruitment boards in the state, including TSPSC, TGLPRB, SCCL, MHSRB, and Transmission Corporation, had been directed to submit data on the sub-caste-wise employment of SCs. About 30 per cent of the required data from the finance department has already been gathered.

The committee was informed that 1,082 representations from communities, organisations, and individuals regarding sub-categorisation had been received. Teams have visited Punjab and Tamil Nadu to study the sub-classification, while a visit to Haryana was postponed due to the enforcement of the model code of conduct.

Minister Seethakka emphasised the need for a time-bound process to ensure the timely completion of the study. Minister Rajanarsimha suggested that the committee visit key districts to directly engage with the public and gather their opinions on sub-categorisation. He reiterated that the proposed judicial commission should ensure the concept of social justice and maintain legal validity.

Uttam Kumar Reddy stated that the committee would soon visit the districts to gather public feedback. The analysis of the collected data may be assigned to reputable government organisations like the Centre for Economic and Social Studies (CESS) to ensure a thorough and impartial review.

In other states

Punjab: 25% reservation. SCs sub-classified into two groups.

Balmikis and Mazhabi Sikhs (40% of SC population), kept in one group, given 12.5% quota

37 other communities in second group get 12.5%

Tamil Nadu: 18% reservation for SCs. There are 76 SC sub-castes

Under Tamil Nadu Arunthathiyars (Special Reservation) Act, 2009, 3% reservation is provided for Arunthathiyars within 18% SC quota.

Act includes Arunthathiyar, Chakkiliyan, Madari and other castes.

Sub-classification implemented since 2009 through GO No.50.