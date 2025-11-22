Judge Warns Youth Against Drugs, Ragging And Cybercrime

WARANGAL: Warangal district Principal Judge and District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) chairperson V. B. Nirmala Geethamba advised youth to stay away from drug addiction, bad habits and harmful company, and to set clear goals for a better future.

An awareness programme titled Legal Awareness and Its Impact on Youth was held at a private college in Hanamkonda on Saturday, focusing on narcotics, Pocso, anti-ragging laws and stress management, with the aim of educating students about legal consequences and responsible behaviour.

Inaugurating the programme, Judge Nirmala Geethamba warned students that ragging is illegal and carries severe penalties, stressing that indulging in such acts could jeopardise their future. She also cautioned teenagers about drug abuse, social media misuse, cybercrimes, depression and peer pressure, advising them to seek counselling when needed.

DLSA secretary M. Sai Kumar screened short films produced by the Telangana State Legal Services Authority to create awareness. Senior civil judge V. Usha Kranthi briefed students on the functions of Legal Services Authorities and encouraged them to make use of the free legal aid available through the toll-free number 15100.

Narcotics DSP P. Ramesh Kumar and other officials also took part in the event, which saw the participation of nearly 2,500 students.