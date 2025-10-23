Judge Urges Students to Report Sexual Harassment Quickly

Karimnagar: Senior Civil Judge and secretary of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) K. Venkatesh urged students to immediately report any instance of sexual harassment to their parents, teachers, or friends. He made the appeal during his visit to the Government Old Age and Disabled Home and the Swadhar Home in Karimnagar city on Thursday.

As part of an initiative launched by the National Legal Services Authority (Nalsa), Judge Venkatesh visited both homes and interacted with the elderly, disabled persons, and students residing there.

Speaking on the occasion, he advised students to stay away from bad habits and focus on their education from an early age to build a bright future. He also inspected the food storage areas and directed staff to maintain strict hygiene standards for all food items.

Judge Venkatesh further instructed the administrators of both homes to contact the District Legal Services Authority whenever residents require legal advice or assistance. Later, he distributed fruits to the residents of both the Old Age and Disabled Home and the Swadhar Home.