JUDA Flags Delay in Junior Doctors’ Arrears, Seeks Immediate Government Approval

Hyderabad:The Junior Doctors Association (JUDA) on Tuesday expressed concern over the continued delay in the release of arrears payable to junior doctors for the period from January to June 2025. The association said that although the bills had been submitted and cleared at the departmental level, payment approval from the government was awaited. As a result, stipends and arrears had not been disbursed to junior doctors working in government teaching hospitals.

The association said it has made multiple representations and follow-ups with the authorities since June, but no action has been taken so far.



According to JUDA, postgraduate doctors from the 2021 batch, who have completed their MD and serving as senior residents, face the risk of losing their legitimate postgraduate arrears. Similarly, postgraduate doctors from the 2022 batch, who have recently completed their MD and moved into senior residency, may be deprived of their arrears if the issue is not resolved.



JUDA appealed to the state government to grant immediate approval to the pending bills and ensure the urgent release of all arrears for the January–June 2025 period without further delay.

