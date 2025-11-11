Jubilee Hills Turnout Stays Below 50% Again

Hyderabad:Fewer than half the voters cast their votes in the Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll on Tuesday, continuing the trend in previous elections. The constituency, known for its mix of affluent neighbourhoods and slum clusters, reported an overall polling percentage of 48.47 per cent.

It was 50.18 per cent in 2014, 39.83 in 2018 and about 47 per cent in the 2023 Assembly polls.



Jubilee Hills constituency comprises six divisions — Yousufguda, Rahmathnagar, Shaikpet, Borabanda, Erragadda and small portions of Somajiguda and Venkateshwara Colony. Across these areas, a clear pattern emerged: voters from lower-income colonies turned up in higher numbers, while posh neighbourhoods largely stayed away. The polling booths that wore a deserted look in the morning started witnessing people by noon.



In Erragadda, polling stations serving residents of housing societies appeared deserted, whereas nearby booths catering to slum residents saw steady queues. A similar contrast was seen in Yousufguda, where polling booths in Venkatagiri were crowded, but the nearby stations for apartment dwellers saw very little activity.

While the day was marked by minor skirmishes and complaints of fake voting, no repolling was ordered in any of the 407 polling stations during the 11-hour voting from 7 am to 6 pm. Those who were inside the polling stations by 6 pm were allowed to vote even after the close of polling.



Most of the voters were senior citizens, women and people above 40 years with very less number of youngsters.

Among those who voted were film director S.S. Rajamouli, actor Tanikella Bharani, HYDRAA commissioner A.V. Ranganth, Addl DGP Swati Lakra, Cyber Security DG Shikha Goel, DG, Fire Services Vikram Singh Mann and ex-DGP Jitender in addition to the candidates including the Congress’ Naveen Yadav, the BRS’s Maganti Sunita and BJP’s Lankala Deepak Reddy.



Even before the polling ended, in the afternoon BRS Maganti Sunita held a press conference and alleged Congress of poll violations. Contesting candidates went around the polling stations.



Elaborate arrangements were in place be it wheelchairs, charts of contesting candidates before entering the polling booth, voter assistance counters, mobile deposit counters etc.

“The arrangements are good, It made sure all my family members cast their vote by arranging vehicles for them and ensuring they take half day leave from work,” said Md Aleemuddin, a senior citizen who cast his vote at Gnana Kshetra High School in Yousufguda.

There were glitches in around 11 EVMs in different parts of the constituency and the machines were replaced immediately. For this byelection 561 control units, 2,394 ballot units and 595 VVPATs were used. A total of 1,761 police personnel, 73 sections of paramilitary forces and 2,060 polling staff oversaw the polls.

After the polling ended the EVMs in the presence of officials of polling agents were shifted back to the Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Stadium in Yousufguda. The shops that were remained shut were allowed to open after 6 pm and dozens of cops deployed in the constituency dispersed gradually.



Even with election officials and political parties focusing all their attention on this bypoll, the figures showed little improvement. Dozens of Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programmes were held to boost participation, but the response remained muted — particularly from the elite segments of the constituency. Officials observed that most of those who voted were from slum pockets, while turnout from gated communities and upscale localities remained poor.



Officials said that while SVEEP efforts had improved voter awareness, translating that awareness into turnout among urban middle-class and affluent voters remains a persistent challenge.

Polling percentage : 48.47 %



Up to 9 am: 9.2%

Up to 11 am: 20.76%

Up to 1 pm: 31.94%

Up to 3 pm: 40.2%

Up to 5 pm: 47.16%

Up to 6 pm: 48.47%