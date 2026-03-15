Jubilee Hills Robbery: Nepali Couple Steal Valuables Worth Rs 2 crore

Hyderabad: A Nepali couple robbed valuables worth Rs 2 crore from their employers' house at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad on Saturday night. Anirudh Reddy and his wife, residents of Road No. 25 in Jubilee Hills, lodged a complaint against the Nepali couple, whom they hired as domestic helps in their house.

The Nepali couple gained entry into Anirudh's house after being employed as domestic help nearly 45 days ago. The duo gained the trust of the owners fulfilling their duties promptly.

On Saturday night, when Anirudh Reddy and his wife were asleep, the Nepali couple broke open the locker and ran away with gold jewellery and foreign watches. Finding the locker open on Sunday morning, the couple lodged a complaint with the police.

The police began investigation into the case. CCTV camera footage is being examined thoroughly to obtain clues. Information regarding the Nepali nationals has been sent to police stations on the outskirts of the city. Police advised employers to verify the Aadhaar cards of the maid servants and domestic helps before hiring them.