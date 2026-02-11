Jubilee Hills Robbery: Duo Remanded, Key Suspect at Large

Hyderabad: Task force and Jubilee Hills police on Tuesday arrested two persons for the theft of jewellery worth `1.3 crore from the house of a businessman in Jubilee Hills after sedating the watchman. The accused Bhupender Shahi and Krishna Chand were heading home to Nepal. Jiban Chand, who is suspected to planned the robbery, is at large, police said.

According to police, the robbery took place on February 5 at the house of Naveen Ravindra Sharma in Nandagiri Hills, Jubilee Hills, when he was away. The domestic help allegedly allowed the the gang entry and mixed sedatives in the food and drinks served to the watchman and a cook, rendering them unconscious. They then fled with the jewellery.

Police said the accused duo was intercepted near the Indo-Nepal border. “So far we have recovered a portion of the stolen jewellery. The rest will be recovered after the other gang members are arrested,” police said. Both accused allegedly confessed to their role during questioning and were produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.