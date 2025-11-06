Jubilee Hills Poll Win Will Restore Hindu Pride: BJP President N. Ramachandra Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president N. Ramachandra Rao urged voters of Jubilee Hills to elect party candidate Deepak Reddy, noting that the constituency should lead the political transformation of the state. Addressing a rally in Borabanda, he said the coming election offers an opportunity to “amplify the Hindu voice” and restore cultural pride.

He lauded MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, describing his fiery speeches as a reflection of genuine concern for the Hindu community. “Deepak Reddy must win and represent our voice in the Assembly,” Rao said, appealing to voters to “defend Hindu identity, culture and self-respect.”

Taking aim at Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Rao accused him of abandoning his principles. Alleging that the Congress and AIMIM were “two sides of the same coin,” he said both parties had ignored Hindu interests in pursuit of appeasement politics. Condemning what he called “rowdyism and hooliganism” under AIMIM’s patronage, Rao said that if Deepak Reddy were elected, the BJP would “root out gundaism and bring order.”

Appealing to voters, he said, “80 per cent of Telangana’s population are Hindus. It’s time to teach Congress, AIMIM and BRS a lesson. Every vote in Jubilee Hills carries value. Let the change in Telangana begin here.”