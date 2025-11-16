Jubilee Hills Loss Just a Technical Defeat: KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Saturday slammed the Congress for indulging in cheap tactics and ‘instant’ goondaism soon after declaration of the Jubilee Hills byelection result, and alleged that ruling party activists had attacked BRS worker Rakesh Christopher on Friday.

Speaking with reporters, Rama Rao warned the Congress to refrain from attacking BRS workers. If such actions did not stop, then the BRS will have to take appropriate action, Rama Rao said.

He alleged that large-scale voter fraud and abuse of power by the ruling party took place during the bypoll, and the complete silence of the Election Commission had “resulted in the BRS suffering a technical defeat.”

Rama Rao said that despite widespread abuse of power by the Congress, BRS candidate Maganti Sunitha had received 75,000 votes, which was no mean feat given the alleged conditions under which the polling was conducted.

“In the 10 years when we were in power, we never insulted a losing candidate, or the party, nor was anyone from other parties targeted for physical violence. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy needs to answer why lawlessness has set in now.” Rama Rao said.

The BRS leader stated that the bypoll result was a small setback and the party would regroup, regain its strength and return to power in the state, and wrest the Jubilee Hills seat.