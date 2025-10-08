Jubilee Hills Divisions Get Rs 120-Cr Works Due to Bypoll

Hyderabad: The upcoming bypoll for the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency has triggered a surge in developmental activity, with the state government approving projects worth Rs 120 crore over the past two months. Of the six divisions under the constituency, Shaikpet received the highest allocation of Rs 39 crore, followed by Rahmath Nagar and Yousufguda.

The Jubilee Hills seat, a stronghold of the BRS for nearly a decade, fell vacant after the sudden demise of sitting MLA Maganti Gopinath on June 8. Gopinath had represented the constituency for three consecutive terms—2014, 2018 and 2023—cementing the BRS’s hold in this urban segment. Determined to reclaim the seat after 16 years, the ruling Congress has intensified efforts to wrest it from the BRS in the November 11 bypoll.

The Congress last won the seat in 2009, before Telangana’s formation. Since 2014, the party has faced successive defeats but now hopes to leverage its governance, welfare schemes and recent development works to turn the tide. Party leaders are confident that these projects will help connect with urban voters, many of whom are seeking better civic amenities.

The Election Commission announced the bypoll schedule on October 6, bringing the model code of conduct into effect and freezing new approvals. Anticipating this, the government had fast-tracked clearances and inaugurations of civic works throughout August and September. Nearly 300 projects were sanctioned during this period, including roads, drainage and flood channels, graveyards and community halls.

Among the six divisions under Jubilee Hills—Yousufguda, Vengal Rao Nagar, Erragadda, Rahmath Nagar, Borabanda and Shaikpet, Shaikpet topped with 31 works worth Rs 39.10 crore. Rahmath Nagar followed with 59 works worth Rs 20.81 crore, Yousufguda with 42 works worth Rs 12.17 crore, Vengal Rao Nagar with 50 works worth Rs 11.09 crore, Borabanda with 32 works worth Rs 10.24 crore and Erragadda with 17 works worth Rs 5.10 crore.

In addition, 200 development works worth Rs 60 crore were cleared under the Yousufguda circle, while the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) initiated projects worth Rs 15 crore to strengthen drinking water and drainage infrastructure in the area.

Officials said that though the model code has halted further approvals, works already sanctioned will continue as per the schedule. The bypoll, seen as a prestige battle for both the Congress and the BRS, is expected to set the tone for future political contests in Hyderabad’s urban constituencies.