Jubilee Hills Bypolls: BRS Candidate Alleges Rigging

Hyderabad: During the ongoing Jubilee Hills bypolls, BRS candidate Maganti Sunitha made serious allegations, claiming rigging at polling stations and intimidation of voters. She also expressed concern over rowdy elements roaming in several areas and attempts to lure voters. Sunitha questioned the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and Government Whip Beera Ilaiah in Jubilee Hills.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar inspected the polling process. Using drones, he monitored conditions at polling stations, assuring that voting is proceeding peacefully. Sajjanar noted that this is the first time in the country that drone technology is being used for election monitoring, with a total of 150 drones deployed.