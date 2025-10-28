Jubilee Hills Bypoll Turns into Talk of the Town

Hyderabad: In the narrow lanes of Rahmatnagar, many residents say they will back Congress candidate V. Naveen Yadav over the BRS’ Maganti Sunitha in the Jubilee Hills Assembly byelection which is just two weeks away.

Groups of people gathered outside a tea shop in Rahmatnagar spoke with Deccan Chronicle about drains that overflow and potholed roads that make daily travel difficult. “Our colony floods every monsoon. If there is less rain, all the streets get muddy and dirty. And if it rains severely, the colony gets flooded. We need proper drainage and the roads fixed”, said Syed Siraj, a localite.

Another resident, a small shopkeeper, said “We have waited for years. This time we will vote for the person who promises to do the work, not just talk.”

The political picture took a notable turn when Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM chose to stay out of the contest and signalled support for the Congress candidate. With a majority of Rahmatnagar and Jawaharnagar areas consisting of Muslim voters, the support of the AIMIM could give the Congress a decisive edge among minority voters.

“Asad bhai choosing not to contest in the elections changed the dynamic here,” said Adnan Khan, a community leader, a schoolteacher from Jawaharnagar. “With a singular voice, it makes it easier for us to vote without splitting the community’s voice and votes.”

Despite the edge, support for the BRS and Maganti Sunitha exists. Fatima Bibi, who owns a store near NIMSME, said she would vote for Sunitha. “The Congress in the last two years has done nothing for us. We were happy with the BRS government, and I will vote for them”, she said.

On ground, campaigners from both parties are busy with door-to-door visits and small meetings. Ahmed Ali, resident of Rahmatnagar, said “I am inclined towards the Congress. They are in power now, and with the AIMIM’s support to them, we believe they will bring some reform here.”

Contrary to rumours suggesting that HYDRAA’s actions across the city had dampened Congress’ popularity, several locals dismissed such claims and said that the agency helped them in the area. “They did not demolish any houses or anything like that, but the DRF staff helped us a lot during the recent rains. We had a lot of waterlogging here, and when I called them, the staff was here within an hour and quickly pumped out the water”, Adnan Khan said.