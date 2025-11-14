Congress Wins Jubilee Hills Bypoll
Congress sweeps Jubilee Hills with a big 24,729-vote majority
Hyderabad: The Congress party has won the Jubilee Hills Assembly bye-election. Its candidate Naveen Yadav. V finished the counting with 98,988 votes. He maintained the lead throughout the counting and finished with a majority of 24,729 votes over his nearest rival BRS candidate Maganti Sunitha Gopinath.
Maganti Sunitha Gopinath from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi came second with 74,259 votes.
Deepak Reddy Lankala from the Bharatiya Janata Party came third with 17,061 votes.
Live Updates
- 14 Nov 2025 4:25 PM IST
JH Bypoll Results Were Disappointing But It Is Only A Minor Setback: KTR
BRS Working president K.T. Rama Rao called on the party cadre to gear up for the next elections. Victory and defeat are common in politics. The defeat in Jubilee Hills bypolls is just a minor setback, he said and urged the party functioanries not to rest till BRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao is voted to power again. In the Jubilee Hills bypoll, Congress candidate Naveen Yadav won with 25,000-vote majority over his nearest rival and BRS candidate Maganti Sunitha.
KTR said that the Jubilee Hills bypoll infused fresh vigour into the party cadre as the people gave a clear verdict that the BRS is the only political alternative in the state. He urged the party cadre to continue their fight to resolve people's problems. He lauded BRS party candidate Maganti Sunitha for her efforts during the campaigning. She does not have any experience in politics, yet she remained committed and put in all her efforts, he said. He thanked the party cadre and the voters who voted for the party.
During 2014-23, over seven bypolls were held but Congress did not win in at least one of them. "We informed the EC about the fake votes with sufficient evidence, the EC and police should reply to our complaints," he said.
- 14 Nov 2025 1:14 PM IST
Congress Secures Resounding Victory in Jubilee Hills Bye-Election
Congress candidate Naveen Yadav has won the Jubilee Hills Assembly seat with a commanding majority of over 25,000 votes. BJP candidate Deepak Reddy lost his deposit, while BRS finished in second place. The Election Commission is expected to officially declare the results shortly.
Congress maintained a strong lead throughout the counting process, holding nearly 20,000 votes advantage after the eighth round, which extended to 23,612 votes by the ninth round. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is scheduled to meet with ministers at 4 PM, followed by a media briefing. The results mark a decisive mandate for Congress in Jubilee Hills.
- 14 Nov 2025 1:02 PM IST
Jubilee Hills Bye-Election: Congress Continues to Dominate in Round 7
The Congress party is extending its strong lead in the Jubilee Hills Assembly bye-election as counting progresses. According to the latest figures available after Round 7 of 10, Congress candidate Naveen Yadav V is firmly ahead with 70,341 votes, holding a commanding lead of 19,797 votes.
BRS candidate Maganti Sunitha Gopinath remains in second place with 50,544 votes, while BJP’s Deepak Reddy Lankala trails further behind with 11,923 votes.
Other candidates from smaller parties and independents have secured minimal votes, with tallies ranging around double and triple digits.
The Election Commission of India notes that the data is provisional and subject to final confirmation.
- 14 Nov 2025 12:40 PM IST
Jubilee Hills By-Election: Congress Maintains Strong Lead in Round 6
In the ongoing counting for the Jubilee Hills Assembly Constituency (AC-61) in Telangana, the Congress candidate Naveen Yadav V. has secured a significant lead by the end of Round 6 of 10. He has polled 60,402 votes, leading by 15,797 votes.
The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) candidate Maganti Sunitha Gopinath is trailing with 44,605 votes, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Deepak Reddy Lankala has received 10,235 votes, placing him further behind.
- 14 Nov 2025 12:20 PM IST
Congress Leads in Eighth Round
Congress continues to maintain a strong lead over its nearest rival in the Jubilee Hills bye-election. After the completion of the eighth round of counting, Congress candidate Naveen Yadav has extended his lead to 21,495 votes.
- 14 Nov 2025 12:07 PM IST
Naveen Yadav Leads Jubilee Hills By-Election by Over 12,800 Votes
In the ongoing counting for the Jubilee Hills (Constituency 61) Assembly by-election, Naveen Yadav V of the Congress has taken a commanding lead as of Round 5 of 10.
According to the latest data, he has secured 50,849 votes, enjoying a lead of 12,859 votes.
Maganti Sunitha Gopinath (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) with 37,990 votes,
Deepak Reddy Lankala (Bharatiya Janata Party) at 8,569 votes.
- 14 Nov 2025 12:03 PM IST
BJP Candidate Deepak Reddy Walks Out of Counting Centre Alleging Heavy Use of Money Power
BJP’s Jubilee Hills bypoll candidate Lankala Deepak Reddy walked out of the counting centre, accusing rival parties of massive use of money power during the election.
Deepak Reddy said the BJP “will not buy votes” and expressed confidence that the “last three rounds will swing in our favour.”
He also alleged that opposition parties bought local leaders, distributed sarees and gifts, and misused government machinery throughout the campaign.
The BJP leader maintained that despite these alleged violations, he remained hopeful of a favourable outcome in the remaining rounds.
- 14 Nov 2025 11:59 AM IST
Congress Extends Lead to Nearly 20,000 Votes After Round 7
After the completion of Round 7, Congress has extended its lead to 19,619 votes in the Jubilee Hills by-election.
- 14 Nov 2025 11:43 AM IST
Congress Surges Ahead with 15,000-Vote Lead After Sixth Round
By the end of the sixth round, Congress has secured a strong lead of 15,589 votes, continuing its dominating performance. In this round alone, the party gained a margin of 2,938 votes, while the NOTA option has been receiving around 100–200 votes in each round.
Congress candidate Naveen Yadav is racing ahead with a massive lead of over 12,000 votes so far. Celebrations have already begun at the Gandhi Bhavan as party cadres rejoice. Ministers are expected to arrive at the party office shortly.
- 14 Nov 2025 11:21 AM IST
Naveen Yadav Widens Lead Further in Jubilee Hills Bye-Election After Fourth Round
As per the Election Commission of India’s updated figures for Round 4, Naveen Yadav has secured 38,566 votes, extending his lead by 9,559 votes over his nearest rival.
BRS candidate Maganti Sunitha Gopinath is trailing with 29,007 votes, while BJP’s Deepak Reddy Lankala remains in third position with 7,296 votes.
Other candidates from smaller parties and independents continue to trail far behind as counting progresses.
The counting process is currently at Round 4 out of 10, and Congress appears to be consolidating a strong lead as the day advances.