Hyderabad: The Congress party has won the Jubilee Hills Assembly bye-election. Its candidate Naveen Yadav. V finished the counting with 98,988 votes. He maintained the lead throughout the counting and finished with a majority of 24,729 votes over his nearest rival BRS candidate Maganti Sunitha Gopinath.





Maganti Sunitha Gopinath from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi came second with 74,259 votes.

Deepak Reddy Lankala from the Bharatiya Janata Party came third with 17,061 votes.