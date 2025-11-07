BRS Ex-MLA, MLC Houses Raided

Special teams descended on the houses of Reddy at Mothinagar and Rao’s house at Kukatpally and checked their premises triggering tension for a while. Upon hearing about the searches, the BRS leaders rushed to their houses to express solidarity to them.

A heated argument took place between Reddy and the police over entering the house. However, the police continued searches in view of a bypoll in the Jubilee Hills assembly constituency.

Responding to searches, the BRS criticized the blatant misuse of power by Congress government. “Terrified of defeat, they sent flying squads to raid homes of BRS leaders, Ex MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy in Mothinagar and MLC Takkallapally Ravinder Rao in Kukatpally. Illegal raids where the election code isn’t even in force!” the BRS added.