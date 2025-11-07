 Top
BRS Ex-MLA, MLC Houses Raided

7 Nov 2025 11:45 AM IST

Upon hearing about the searches, the BRS leaders rushed to their houses to express solidarity to them

The police and the election commission flying squad conducted searches at the residences of former BRS MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy and MLC T Ravinder Rao in Hyderabad on Friday morning

Hyderabad: The police and the election commission flying squad conducted searches at the residences of former BRS MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy and MLC T Ravinder Rao in Hyderabad on Friday morning suspecting that they kept huge cash in view of Jubilee Hills bypoll on November 14.


