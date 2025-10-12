Jubilee Hills Bypoll: People Will Choose Between Bulldozer and Car This Time, Says KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao has urged voters in the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency to choose wisely between the car, which symbolises development, and the bulldozer, which he said represented the demolition of poor people’s homes by the Congress.

Addressing a gathering at Telangana Bhavan, Rama Rao alleged that the poor were being rendered homeless through the “bulldozer” actions of the government via HYDRAA. He said the upcoming byelection would serve as a decisive verdict on the Congress’ “arrogance, corruption, and deceit.”

He accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of turning the government into a symbol of greed and destruction, claiming that the Congress had failed to fulfil even a single guarantee it made during elections. “For two years, the Congress government has neither built a single house nor laid a single brick. Yet, it has borrowed Rs.2.3 lakh crore and is spending looted money to buy votes in Jubilee Hills,” he alleged.

Rama Rao alleged that the Congress was offering Rs.10,000 per vote using funds amassed through corruption, and warned that public anger was rising over the government’s failure to deliver on promises such as pensions, housing, and fee reimbursement. “If the Congress loses Jubilee Hills, it will finally learn a lesson. Only then will the promised `4,000 pensions and other welfare schemes reach the people,” he said.

The BRS leader also took aim at the BJP, calling it “a party of no relevance in Telangana,” and warned voters that “voting for Congress or BJP is like throwing your vote into a drain.”

On the issue of BC reservations, Rama Rao accused Revanth Reddy of deliberately misleading people. “He knew that reservation laws must be passed in Parliament, not in the Assembly. Still, he staged a drama just to fool the people,” he said.

He further alleged that the Chief Minister had deceived former cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin over an MLC promise and had also betrayed Muslims on the issue of burial grounds. “Cheating has become Revanth Reddy’s nature. He himself once said that people believe those who cheat them — that’s the foundation of his politics,” Rama Rao remarked.