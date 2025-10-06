Jubilee Hills Bypoll: PCC Chief Exudes Confidence Of AIMIM’s Backing

HYDERABAD: Describing AIMIM as a ‘friendly party’, PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Monday exuded confidence of getting party’s backing for the Jubilee Hills bypoll. He said that a BC candidate is likely to get the ticket for contesting the crucial bypoll.

During an informal media interaction, Mahesh Goud said that the candidate would be finalised in two to three days. He would be discussing the candidates with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, before the State leadership forwards the shortlisted candidates list to the AICC. “In these by-elections, the candidate will be selected based on the report of the three in-charge ministers,” he reiterated.

While referring to the way the Congress party had won the bypoll for Cantonment earlier, the PCC chief felt that the voters of the constituency were smart enough to find the difference between the previous BRS regime and the present Congress government. “The people of Jubilee Hills will definitely support the Congress government that is working for the development and welfare of the people,” he affirmed.

Over the alleged remarks made by Minister Ponnam Prabhakar against fellow Minister Adluri Laxman, PCC president described them as distorted, to suit the lies and propaganda spread by the opposition.