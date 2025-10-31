Jubilee Hills Bypoll: ‘New Minister’ to Woo Voters

Hyderabad:After fulfilling the longstanding demand for the representation of a minority leader in the Cabinet by inducting Mohammed Azharuddin, the Congress plans to consolidate Muslim votes in the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency ahead of the November 11 bypoll. Azharuddin is likely to accompany Revanth Reddy during his campaign for the bypoll, particularly in divisions dominated by Muslim community voters.

According to sources in the Congress, the decision to induct Azharuddin into the Cabinet not only caught the Opposition off-guard but also shocked partymen. “The cricketer has the crucial responsibility of getting maximum score for the party by making a concerted effort. He should learn from his past mistakes. He should behave like a seasoned politician, rather than a celebrity,” said a Congress leader from the constituency.

During the 2023 Assembly elections, Azharuddin contested from the Jubilee Hills constituency and received a 35 per cent share or 64,212 votes. The winner Maganti Gopinath of the BRS polled 80,549 votes (44 per cent) and Lankala Deepak Reddy of the BJP got 25,866 votes (14 per cent). The MIM, which is backing the Congress candidate, had fielded Shaikpet corporator Rashed Farazuddin who received 7,848 votes (4.28 per cent).

Jubilee Hills Constituency Colonies Forum president Asif Sohail felt that the Congress should have chosen a young leader like Mohammed Faheem Qureshi, president of Telangana Minority Residential Institutions Society. “With general elections approaching in the coming years, the Congress must rebuild trust among minorities,” he said.

Revanth Reddy meeting religious leaders was seen as an attempt to woo voters. Jamaat-e-Islami Hind’s state president Muhammad Azharuddin urged the Chief Minister to introduce a separate minority sub-plan, similar to the SC/ST sub-plan, in the state budget and also requested him to Waqf properties.

Reacting to a letter submitted by BJP leaders to the Chief Electoral Officer alleging violation of the model code, Congress spokesperson Syed Nizamuddin said the move was a deliberate attempt to deny political representation to minorities. He alleged that the BJP, acting in coordination with the BRS, was trying to create hurdles in Azharuddin’s appointment only because he belongs to the minority community.

BRS senior leader Shaik Abdullah Sohail took credit for Azharuddin’s inclusion in the Cabinet. “Only after sustained criticism by the BRS did the Congress high command realise the damage and hurriedly announced Azharuddin’s induction,” he claimed.