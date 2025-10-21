Jubilee Hills Bypoll: Deepak Reddy from BJP Files Nomination

Hyderabad: BJP candidate Lankala Deepak Reddy filed nomination papers for contesting the byelection to Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency.

He filed the nomination papers at the MRO office in Shaikpet o here on Tuesday, the last date of filing the nominations for the bypoll. Naveen Yadav from Congress and Maganti Sunitha from BRS already filed nominations.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will scrutinize the nominations on October 22, while the last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 24. The bypoll would be conducted on November 11 while the counting would be held on November 14.