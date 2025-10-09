Jubilee Hills Bypoll: Congress Candidate Naveen Yadav Meets CM Revanth Reddy
Party leaders urge Yadav to strengthen grassroots coordination and highlight welfare schemes to ensure Congress victory.
Hyderabad: Congress candidate for the Jubilee Hills by-election, V. Naveen Yadav, paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills on Thursday.
The meeting came a day after the Congress high command announced Naveen Yadav’s candidature for the bypoll. Earlier in the day, he also met TPCC Chairperson Mahesh Kumar Goud and Minister Ponnam Prabhakar at the Ministers’ Quarters in Hyderabad.
During the interaction, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar advised the candidate to work in close coordination with all sections of the party to ensure victory for the Congress in the upcoming by-election. He also emphasized the need to take the government’s welfare schemes and development programmes to the people and urged party workers to campaign actively and collectively.