Jubilee Hills Bypoll: Congress Candidate Naveen Yadav Meets CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Congress candidate for the Jubilee Hills by-election, V. Naveen Yadav, paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills on Thursday.

The meeting came a day after the Congress high command announced Naveen Yadav’s candidature for the bypoll. Earlier in the day, he also met TPCC Chairperson Mahesh Kumar Goud and Minister Ponnam Prabhakar at the Ministers’ Quarters in Hyderabad.





















