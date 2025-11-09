Jubilee Hills Bypoll: Campaign Concludes Today

Hyderabad: For nearly twenty days, Jubilee Hills has been buzzing with election fever. The bustle comes to an end on Sunday, November 9 as the campaign deadline approaches.

Political leaders who swarmed through colonies, bastis, streets will now exit the scene. Party flags lining narrow lanes, blaring microphones, and the constant footwork of visiting leaders are set to disappear. Localities that were alive with door-to-door visits, roadside interactions, and enthusiastic party workers will fall silent again.

Feasts in bastis, gatherings in bars and hotels, energetic dances during rallies, and all the frenzy around campaign events will come to a halt with the 6 pm deadline.

Roadshows, speeches by top party leaders, and the competitive show of strength between parties will officially wrap up this evening.

The polling is scheduled to take place on November 11 and the counting of votes will take place on November 14.