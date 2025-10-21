 Top
Jubilee Hills Bypoll: BRS Gets EC Approval for 40 Star Campaigners

Telangana
21 Oct 2025 5:08 PM IST

The campaigners will take part in the campaign from October 18 to November 9 till 6 pm in support of the party candidate Maganti Sunitha

The BRS party (File Photo)

Hyderabad: The BRS has received approval from the Election Commission of India (ECI) for 40 star campaigners to take part in the campaign for byelection to Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency on November 11.

The campaigners will take part in the campaign from October 18 to November 9 till 6 pm in support of the party candidate Maganti Sunitha.

The star campaigners include BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, party working president KT Rama Rao, MLAs T Harish Rao, T Srinivas Yadav, T Padma Rao and other MLAs, MLCs.


