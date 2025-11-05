Jubilee Hills Bypoll: 97 Eligible Voters Use Home Voting Facility

Hyderabad: Out of 103 electors eligible for home voting in the Jubilee Hills byelection, 97 have cast their votes. Polling officials said all 97 exercised their franchise on November 4. With November 5 being a holiday for Guru Nanak Jayanti, the remaining process will be completed on November 6.

The home voting facility was extended to senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PwD), many of whom said the initiative made voting much easier as they were unable to visit polling stations. Several among them were around 90 years old.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, K. Venkata Ramana, a 90-year-old retired lecturer from Madura Nagar, said he was delighted to cast his vote from home. Family members played a key role in facilitating the process. Tripureshwar Rao, another senior citizen, also cast his vote with the help of his family members.

A private employee from Madhura Nagar shared that his father, who has health issues, was determined to vote despite his condition. “He always emphasised the importance of voting. I did the paperwork in advance, took half-day leave, and made sure he cast his vote,” he said.

Election staff said they were overwhelmed by the appreciation and blessings they received from senior citizens and PwD voters. “For some of them, casting their vote was nothing less than a festival. They were very happy,” said an official from the Hyderabad Election Authority.