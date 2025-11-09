Jubilee Hills Byelection: Ramchander Rao Backs BJP Win

HYDERABAD: BJP Telangana president N. Ramchander Rao said the “overwhelming public response” to the party’s campaign clearly indicated a decisive victory in the Jubilee Hills byelection. He said voters had seen through the “corruption and failures” of the Congress and BRS and were ready to bid farewell to their misrule.

Addressing a public meeting at Vengal Raonagar, Ramchander Rao averred that Hyderabad’s growth had stagnated under successive Congress and BRS governments. “Filthy drains, overflowing manholes and roads that turn into rivers after a brief rain — this is their legacy,” he rued.

The BJP leader accused Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and former minister K.T. Rama Rao of jointly pushing Hyderabad into decline. “In its 23 months in power, the Congress government has not fulfilled even one of its six guarantees or its 420 promises,” he said. “Schemes like unemployment benefits, fee reimbursements, gold for weddings, scooters and cash aid for women, Indiramma housing and international schools remain only on paper,” he alleged.

Asserting that genuine progress was possible only under BJP leadership, he appealed to voters to elect the BJP candidate, Lanka Deepak Reddy, and ensure a resounding victory in Jubilee Hills.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP and OBC Morcha president Dr K. Laxman, addressing the gathering, claimed that Congress was facing certain defeat and venting its frustration at the BJP. He accused both Congress and BRS of stalling Telangana’s progress by failing to deliver on promises such as farm loan waivers, job creation and women’s welfare.

He said the Modi government had sanctioned over `12 lakh crore to Telangana for infrastructure, roads, railways and education, and declared that only a “double-engine BJP government” could guarantee lasting development.