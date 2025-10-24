Jubilee Hills Assembly Bye-Election: 58 Candidates in Fray
Hyderabad: As the nomination process for the Jubilee Hills Assembly Constituency bye-election concluded, a total of 58 candidates remain in the fray. Election officials confirmed that 23 candidates have withdrawn their nominations before the deadline.
The high-stakes Jubilee Hills bye-election has garnered widespread attention, with major political parties vying for the prestigious urban seat. Campaigning is in full swing across the constituency.
The Congress has fielded Naveen Yadav, while the BRS has nominated Maganti Sunitha, and the BJP has announced Lankala Deepak Reddy as its candidate.
