Telangana HC Adjourns Jr NTR's Property Dispute Matter

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Junior NTR had approached the Telangana High Court challenging a Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT) order.

The actor's plea is regarding a 681 square yard property in Jubilee Hills, that he purchased in 2003 from one Sunku Gita, without knowing that Gita had taken loans from many banks using the property as mortgage.

It is also reported that Jr NTR had cleared the loan amount taken by Sunku Gita in a Chennai-based bank. The remaining banks to which the former land-owner still owes, approached the DRT, which ordered them to take possession of the property.

Jr NTR, had approached the DBT against the bank notices, but the Tribunal upheld its order. He then filed a petition in the High Court under general power of attorney (GPA) seeking relief.

NTR contended that his title documents came out as genuine, when documents with banks and his were sent to a laboratory. The Court, however, adjourned the matter to June 6 while also issuing an order for submission of documents relating to the case by June 3.

