Joy, Relief as Group-2 Appointees Get Orders

HYDERABAD: For hundreds of Telangana job aspirants, the atmosphere at Shilpakala Vedika on Saturday was filled with emotion as 783 candidates who cleared the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Group-2 examinations received their appointment letters from Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

After years of uncertainty, postponements and anxiety, many described the moment as surreal — a long-awaited reward for their years of preparation and perseverance. “After years of waiting, we thank the government for issuing our appointment orders within a year of the examination. It feels like all those sleepless nights and doubts have finally paid off,” said Bansari Rohan, now appointed as sub-registrar.

For those from remote districts, the achievement carried added meaning. “Being from a rural area like Mulugu, I faced many hurdles to reach here. The process was long, but today it's worth it. I want to work hard so that people from places like mine can see what is possible,” said Shiva Kumar, who will serve as deputy tahsildar.

The sense of relief and satisfaction echoed across the hall. “Our efforts have paid off. We are happy that the government listened to our concerns and issued appointment orders swiftly. It shows that our voices as aspirants were finally heard,” said N. Sravan, appointed as assistant section officer in the legislative department.

For many, the day represented not just personal success but a new beginning in public service. “Our three-year-long wait has come to an end. We are ready to serve the people of Telangana to realise Vision 2047 for a rising Telangana,” said S. Purnachander, a deputy tahsildar.