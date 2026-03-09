Journalists Thank CM After Vows To Solve Legal Tangle For Land Sites

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday expressed his sympathy for journalists over the issue of house sites allotted to them, and vowed to find a solution that would prevent any legal or procedural complications. Jawaharlal Nehru Journalist Housing Society (JNJHS) welcomed the announcement and expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister.

Speaking at an event organised to felicitate women journalists at Praja Bhavan on the occasion of International Women’s Day on Sunday, Revanth Reddy said he would positively resolve the long-pending issue, which has been entangled in legal disputes for a long time, and ensure a solution that would prevent any future legal or procedural complications.

On behalf of around 1,000 members of the society and their families, the JNJHS members thanked the Chief Minister for announcing that house sites will be allotted soon.

Considering that 75 members of the society have already passed away, the JNJHS members requested the government to expedite the allotment process at the earliest possible time.