 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

JoSAA Round-1: 102 TGSWREIS Students Secure Seats In IITs

Telangana
DC Correspondent
15 Jun 2025 1:29 AM IST

Secretary of TGSWREIS Dr V.S. Alagu Varsini said the success of students in securing admissions in elite institutions shows the power of inclusive education.

JoSAA Round-1: 102 TGSWREIS Students Secure Seats In IITs
x
The other selections were in NITs (38), IIITs (10) and Government Funded Technical Institutes (19).—Internet

Hyderabad: A total of 102 social welfare students secured seats in premier Indian engineering institutions in the first round of JoSAA-2025 counselling. This includes 35 students securing seats in IIT.

The other selections were in NITs (38), IIITs (10) and Government Funded Technical Institutes (19).

Secretary of TGSWREIS Dr V.S. Alagu Varsini said the success of students in securing admissions in elite institutions shows the power of inclusive education.

She also expressed gratitude to the parents for their support and faith in the Gurukul education system.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
social welfare TGSWREIS Gurukuls 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X