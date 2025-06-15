JoSAA Round-1: 102 TGSWREIS Students Secure Seats In IITs

Hyderabad: A total of 102 social welfare students secured seats in premier Indian engineering institutions in the first round of JoSAA-2025 counselling. This includes 35 students securing seats in IIT.

The other selections were in NITs (38), IIITs (10) and Government Funded Technical Institutes (19).

Secretary of TGSWREIS Dr V.S. Alagu Varsini said the success of students in securing admissions in elite institutions shows the power of inclusive education.

She also expressed gratitude to the parents for their support and faith in the Gurukul education system.