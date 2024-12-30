Joint teams of excise, TGNAB, police to keep watch on NY parties

Hyderabad: In view of New Year celebrations, joint teams from the state excise department, TGNABAntu and law and order have stepped up frisking and surveillance on peddling of drugs as well as the consumption of non-duty paid liquor (NDPL).

Deccan Chronicle. “The surprise checks have been intensified and hot spots were identified. The additional 42 special surveillance teams are working round-the -clock in the tri commissionerates,” V.B. Kamalasan Reddy, director general of TG excise and enforcement department told

Altogether 42 teams of the STF (state task force), DTF (district task force) and others have been deputed by the excise department.

“Some teams have been merged with the TGANB and law and order for keeping an eye on those consuming imported liquor from other states. Those found taking liquor of other states, strict action will be taken and cases will be registered against them,” Reddy said.

Anybody found consuming drugs, the action will be initiated against them under the NDPS Act, he added.

Organisers of the event, management of the pubs and bars hosting New Year parties were told to ensure that non-duty paid liquor (NDPL) is not served during the celebrations.



