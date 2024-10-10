Joint Raids at Gudumba Units in Various Places

Warangal:Excise and police officials jointly conducted raids at several gudumba units on Wednesday, arresting 18 people involved in the illegal business and registering 13 cases against them in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district.

Following the orders of superintendent of police Kiran Kare, the police seized 124 litres of gudumba and its raw materials, and destroyed 23,230 litres of jaggery solution. Speaking on the occasion, excise officer V. Srinivas stated that several measures have been taken to curb the preparation and sale of gudumba in the region, and raids were conducted at various locations.

He added that stringent actions will be taken against anyone found involved in the production of gudumba.