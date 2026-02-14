Joint Action Plan to Ease Hitec City Traffic

Hyderabad: A joint action plan has been launched to ease traffic congestion in the busy Madhapur–Hitec City corridor, which sees over 1.3 lakh commuters daily.

Cyberabad municipal commissioner G. Srijana and HMWS&SB managing director Ashok Reddy inspected the stretch from Lemon Tree Hotel to Trident Hotel on Saturday, reviewing measures such as shifting air valves and relocating electric poles to facilitate road widening.

Officials from the Water Board, Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC), police, irrigation and electricity departments and the TGIIC carried out a joint inspection, assessing ongoing and proposed expansion works.

The team also reviewed plans to widen the road from Hitec City to Medicover Hospital and directed officials to expedite the works. Once completed, the widening is expected to significantly ease congestion in Madhapur, Mindspace, and Hitec City.

The teams examined the existing road width, identified encroachments, checked utility obstructions and assessed the feasibility of widening at critical points. Discussions focused on inter-departmental coordination, shifting of utilities, removal of obstructions and execution planning so as to minimise inconvenience to commuters.

Officials observed that the measures, once implemented, are expected to significantly improve traffic management in the IT corridor, enhance commuter safety and support the growing infrastructure needs of the region.