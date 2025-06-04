 Top
Jogulamba Gadwal: Dhanwada Tense After Villagers Protest Against Ethanol Plant

DC Correspondent
4 Jun 2025 11:30 AM IST

The situation turned violent when protestors reportedly set fire to vehicles belonging to the company involved in the project.

Ethanol Plant (Representational Image)

Jogulamba Gadwal: Tensions escalated in Dhanwada village, located in Rajoli mandal of Jogulamba Gadwal district, as villagers from surrounding areas staged a protest against the proposed establishment of an ethanol plant. The situation turned violent when protestors reportedly set fire to vehicles belonging to the company involved in the project. According to a news channel, the company had transported the required machinery to the location where the ethanol factory to be set up yesterday. Further details are awaited.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
About the Author

