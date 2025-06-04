Jogulamba Gadwal: Dhanwada Tense After Villagers Protest Against Ethanol Plant

Jogulamba Gadwal: Tensions escalated in Dhanwada village, located in Rajoli mandal of Jogulamba Gadwal district, as villagers from surrounding areas staged a protest against the proposed establishment of an ethanol plant. The situation turned violent when protestors reportedly set fire to vehicles belonging to the company involved in the project. According to a news channel, the company had transported the required machinery to the location where the ethanol factory to be set up yesterday. Further details are awaited.



