Jogu Ramanna Demands That Adilabad Be Declared Drought-Hit

Adilabad: Former minister Jogu Ramanna of the BRS on Saturday demanded that the state and Central governments declare Adilabad district a flood-affected area, reschedule farmers’ bank loans, and supply seeds and fertilisers on subsidy for the Rabi season.

He alleged that local MLA Payal Shankar and district officials had failed to support the distressed farmers. Speaking to the media, Jogu Ramanna urged both governments to ensure that the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) procures cotton without rejecting it based on moisture content.

He welcomed the State government’s decision to grant ₹10,000 per acre as compensation for crop damage in 12 districts but appealed that Adilabad district also be included in the list of flood-affected areas. He further sought compensation for the loss of cotton, soya, paddy, and red gram crops in the district.