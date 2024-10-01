Jodeghat To Host 84th Death Anniversary of Komaram Bheem

Adilabad: Jodeghat in the Komaram Bheem Asifabad district is set to host the 84th death anniversary of legendary adivasi leader Komaram Bheem on October 17. Elaborate arrangements have been made for the event with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expected to attend the event.



Local officials, including Asifabad MLA Kova Laxmi, Khanapur MLA Vedma Bojju, collector Venkatesh Dhotre, and ITDA project officer Khushboo Gupta, are overseeing the preparations at Jodeghat. Recently, minister for rural development Seethakka and MLA Vedma Bojju met with Chief Minister Reddy to request his presence at the anniversary, and Bojju indicated that the Chief Minister responded positively.

To ensure a smooth event, officials are taking steps to maintain uninterrupted power supply in Jodeghat and surrounding villages and to provide potable water for attendees. Additionally, the MLAs have instructed relevant authorities to repair the existing road from Hatti base camp to Jodeghat ahead of the event.