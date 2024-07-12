Joblessness spreading like contagious disease in Telangana: BJP

Hyderabad: BJP general secretary and Union minister of state Bandi Sanjay on Friday attacked the Congress government, saying unemployment in the state was spreading like a contagious disease due to the government’s failure to provide jobs to youths. He challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to roam around amid students in Osmania University.

Proposing the `Salute Telangana’ resolution to thank people on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supporting the party in Lok Sabha polls, Sanjay said the people of Telangana have elected eight BJP MPs after they realised that they were cheated by the Congress with empty promises.

The event was organised at the party’s state executive committee meeting at Shamshabad.

Sanjay also proposed a resolution congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi for coming to power for the record third time.

Party vice-president and Mahbubnagar MP D.K. Aruna said that the Congress leaders made a lot of attempts to resist the BJP’s victory in the Lok Sabha polls. It tried to create doubts in the minds of people by stating that the BJP will remove reservations.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy hurled abuses at Prime Minister Modi. Even after that people of Telangana voted for eight BJP MPs, Aruna said and appealed to party workers to work with the same spirit in the coming local body elections.