Job Loss Fear Grips Staff at Amazon’s Hyderabad Office

Hyderabad: Amazon Inc’s announcement of layoffs across the globe has pushed its employees in Hyderabad, which houses the company’s largest office building in the world, into panic, fearing potential job losses. The layoffs that began in July this year are expected to continue until the end of December, according to sources.

Insiders said the number of terminations has sharply increased in recent weeks, with some teams reduced to half their original size. The job cuts have affected nearly all departments, including coordinators, transport, and shipping staff. Even long-serving employees with nearly a decade of experience have not been spared.

Globally, the company has laid off around 14,000 employees. Staff at Amazon’s Hyderabad office attributed the move to a decline in workload and fewer cases to handle.

Sharing his experience, an employee who lost his job said he received a call on Saturday, followed by an email from the consultancy through which he had been hired. The message stated that his contract had ended, and that he would receive one month’s notice pay along with full and final settlement. His staffing ID was deactivated, and he was asked to submit the exit form and obtain a no-dues clearance.

“The job market is very bad now. Without any prior notice, they sent us the mail on Saturday evening while I was preparing for work on Monday,” said the employee.

Sources said that the employees, who were hired through third-party consultancies, were hit harder than those directly on Amazon’s payroll. While there has been speculation that AI automation may have reduced manual workloads, employees said much of the work still requires human involvement.

Many affected staff are still struggling to cope with the sudden termination. “They could have at least informed us a month or even a week earlier. My mind still hasn’t processed that I’ve lost my job. Now, other companies will see us as underperformers just because we were laid off,” another employee said.