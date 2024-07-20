Job calendar will be announced in Assembly budget session: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said that the state government will release the job calendar during the ensuing Budget session of the Assembly next week. He stated that the government would compile data of vacancies in every department before March every year. Job notifications will be issued by June 2 and the recruitment process will be completed by December 9 every year, he said.

In a significant move to support UPSC civil services aspirants from Telangana, the Chief Minister, in collaboration with Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL), launched the Rajiv Gandhi Civils Abhaya Hastam, here on Saturday.

The initiative entails provision of Rs 1 lakh assistance to candidates who have cleared their civil services prelims to help them prepare for the mains.

Participating at an event in Pragati Bhavan, Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka announced that it would offer Rs 1 lakh each to candidates from the SC, ST, BC and EWS communities to cover expenses related to study materials, hostel fees and to get advanced coaching as they prepare for the mains.

Reddy emphasised the importance of showcasing Telangana's talent on the national level, and said "We want them to prove their mettle in national- level competitive exams." The scheme, a part of Singareni's CSR activity, will be implemented from this year.

Deputy CM Bhatti noted the high costs associated with preparing for competitive exams. "This programme was launched with the good intention of providing financial support to those in need," he said, applauding the SCCL for the partnership.



The launch event saw the participation of 40 candidates, who excelled in this year's civil services exams and those currently preparing for future exams.

Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari shared her own experiences, stressing the importance of government support for aspiring civil servants.



N. Balaram, CMD of Singareni, recalled his struggles during the exam preparation. He expressed pride in Singareni's role in aiding Telangana’s aspirants.

Revanth Reddy and Vikramarka later felicitated 35 candidates selected for the civil services and six for the Indian Foreign Service in 2023.

Reddy said that unemployed youth from the state had struggled a lot during the BRS regime. The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has now been made on the lines of UPSC to ensure transparency in the recruitment process, he said.

TGPSC has already conducted Group 1 prelims and DSC exams are in progress, the Chief Minister said.

Scheme highlights:

1. Approximately 50,000 candidates from Telangana apply for the civil services prelims every year.

2. About 300 candidates pass the preliminary exam.

3. Eligible SC, ST, OBC and EWS candidates, who clear the prelims, will receive financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh.