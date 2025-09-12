Job Aspirants Seek Exam Centres in Nizamabad

Nizamabad: Unemployed youths and their parents are facing hardships as recruitment and higher education entrance examinations are being conducted in faraway districts of north Telangana. As a result, candidates are finding it difficult to write examinations such as the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), banking, and other Central government recruitment tests. Examination centres have been set up in Karimnagar, Warangal, and Khammam, while Nizamabad and Adilabad districts have been ignored.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Telangana University professor Nandini said aspirants from Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Adilabad, and Nirmal prefer having entrance and recruitment examinations conducted in Nizamabad. “Reaching Hyderabad or other distant cities is highly inconvenient for candidates and their families,” she said, noting that the Telangana University campus was recently used for recruitment tests.

She added that the distances between Karimnagar, Warangal, and Khammam are almost the same, whereas geographically, Nizamabad is more convenient for the four surrounding districts. “Government offices and engineering colleges are available in the district to host exams, and a private institute offering online facilities has also opened in Nizamabad. Recruitment agencies preferring private institutions in other towns raises doubts,” she observed.

Elected representatives, including Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri and local MLAs, have been urged to bring this issue to the notice of the state and Central governments. For the convenience of unemployed youths, particularly women, recruitment and entrance examinations should be held in Nizamabad. Such an initiative would not only save candidates time and money but also boost the morale of job aspirants and their families, she said.