Job Aspirant Cheated of Rs 22 Lakh

Hyderabad: Posing as a software professional, a man duped a person in the name of providing a job in an IT major. The victim was defrauded to the tune of Rs 22 lakh, Uppal police said after registering the case.

The victim Anish, 49, was appearing for interviews when he got acquainted with the accused Tummalapalli Shiva Kumar Reddy. The latter offered a job in the IT company through the backdoor, and the victim, without clarity on the details, sent him Rs 22.8 lakh from May at different intervals. Anish was even given a job offer letter only to discover that the letter was a fake one.

Uppal sub-inspector T. Madhu said that a case was already registered in Borabanda against Reddy, which is also under investigation. The victim stated that the accused was backed by his uncle Tummalapalli Jitendra Reddy, sister Pavani Reddy and partner Sirigireddy Ranjith Reddy.