JNTU-H to Roll Out New Syllabus This Academic Year

Hyderabad: JNTU-H said on Sunday that it would implement a new syllabus for undergraduate and postgraduate courses starting this academic year, to better align its programmes with industry needs and job readiness. The revised curriculum, introduced under the ‘R25’ regulations, will apply across engineering, sciences, management, pharmacy, and humanities streams.

The announcement came at a press meet to announce JNTUH’s 13th convocation on June 3, where the university will confer 92,118 degrees for the 2023-24 academic year. The conferees include 77,559 undergraduate, 13,063 postgraduate, 950 Doctor of Pharmacy, 305 PhDs, 10 MS, and 230 students awarded through MoU-based programmes. The university will present 74 gold medals to meritorious students.

The university said campus placements in 2024–25 saw 791 students from university colleges placed, with an average salary package of Rs 4.2 lakh per annum and the highest at Rs 26 lakh. It also hosted a job fair in August last year where around 20,000 offers were made.