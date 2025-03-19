JNTUH to boost skilling for SC, ST students

Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) is set to enhance its reservation policies and skill development initiatives for students from the SC and ST communities following key discussions at a high-level review meeting held on Tuesday.

The meeting, chaired by JNTUH Vice Chancellor Prof. T. Kishen Kumar Reddy, focused on faculty recruitment, student admissions and the effective implementation of reservation policies. Telangana SC, ST Commission chairman Bakki Venkataiah, speaking at the meeting, emphasised the need for structured skill training and better employment opportunities for the beneficiaries.

One of the key takeaways was the university’s commitment to formally implementing reservation guidelines in outsourcing jobs. “Currently, 114 outsourcing employees are working at JNTUH, but clear reservation guidelines are lacking. We aim to correct this and create more opportunities,” said university registrar Dr K. Venkateswara Rao.

The meeting also highlighted a positive trend in PhD admissions, with an increase in SC, ST student enrolment compared to previous years. Many students secured seats through the open category as well. However, faculty recruitment remained a concern, with the Vice Chancellor urging the government to expedite permanent faculty appointments.

Additionally, the Vice Chancellor highlighted the importance of English proficiency in securing global job opportunities. “The job market is changing. Students need strong communication skills to compete internationally,” he said, adding that special training sessions would be introduced for residential students.