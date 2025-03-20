JNTUH students set up free water stalls

Hyderabad: With summer temperatures soaring and drinking water in short supply on campus, students at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH), have stepped in to provide temporary relief. The Students’ Protection Forum (SPF) has set up two chalivendrams (free drinking water stalls) to help students, staff and visitors stay hydrated. These stalls have been installed at the university’s main entrance and the Spandana Block, ensuring easy access to drinking water.

The initiative comes amid growing concerns over the lack of functional drinking water facilities on campus. Many students struggle to find potable water, as several buildings either lack dispensers or have non-functional ones. With rising temperatures and no immediate action from authorities, student leaders took matters into their own hands.

“Summer has just begun, and temperatures are already unbearable. Several buildings have no access to clean drinking water, and many dispensers are either broken or poorly maintained,” said N. Rahul, a student involved in the effort.

Durga Prasad, another student leader, pointed out that the issue affects not just students but also faculty, administrative staff and visitors. “We couldn’t wait for authorities to act, so we decided to help in any way we could. Setting up these chalivendrams is a small step, but it makes a big difference to those in need,” he said.

While the initiative provides immediate relief, students are demanding long-term solutions. They have urged university authorities to repair defunct drinking water plants, install new dispensers in every building, and ensure regular maintenance to prevent future shortages. Despite repeated complaints over the years, students said that the university has yet to take concrete action. They insist that authorities prioritise fixing existing water facilities rather than leaving students and staff to struggle.