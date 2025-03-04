JNTUH Launches Training for Non-Teaching Staff

Hyderabad: Poorly drafted official documents can lead to misinterpretation and even legal trouble, JNTUH Vice Chancellor T. Kishen Kumar Reddy warned at the launch of a short-term training programme for the university’s non-teaching staff. The four-day programme focuses on clear communication, precise drafting, and administrative efficiency.

The training, sponsored by JNTUH under the UGC-Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Centre, covers computer proficiency, audit responses, budget management, procurement procedures, and service rule interpretation, skills crucial for the smooth functioning of an institution. The event was convened by Dr M. Sushama and Dr Merugu Surender.