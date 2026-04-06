JNTUA Convocation On April 6; Governor Nazeer To Attend

ANANTAPUR: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur (JNTUA) is set to host its 15th annual convocation on April 6 at the university’s NTR Auditorium. Governor and Chancellor of JNTUA S. Abdul Nazeer will attend as the chief guest and confer degrees on graduating students.

Dr Tessy Thomas, former director general (aeronautical systems), Defence Research and Development Organisation, and Vice-Chancellor of NICHE University, Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, will be awarded an honorary doctorate on the occasion.

JNTUA vice chancellor Prof Sudarshan Rao said elaborate arrangements have been made for the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Anantapur SP P Jagadeesh reviewed the security arrangements at JNTUA and other locations in view of the Governor’s visit.